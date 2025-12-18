KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is considering fielding Naim Kurniawan, the son of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, as its candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election scheduled for January next year, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime Minister and Umno president, said that although the matter has yet to be brought to the Umno and BN supreme councils, Bung Moktar had previously suggested that Naim Kurniawan be given the opportunity to contest the seat.

He said feedback from voters in Kinabatangan towards Naim Kurniawan has also been positive.

“Nevertheless, I need to hold discussions with fellow leaders as well as our partners in the Sabah state government,” he told reporters after officiating the Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) convocation ceremony here today.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed appreciation to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who was reported as saying that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which he chairs, may not contest the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections.

Both seats were vacated following the death of Bung Moktar, who was also Sabah BN chairman, on December 5.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the by-elections on January 24, with nomination day and early voting scheduled for January 10 and January 20, respectively.

In the Sabah state election on November 29, Bung Moktar defended the Lamag seat with a majority of 153 votes in a six-cornered contest. — Bernama