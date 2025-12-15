BANGKOK, Dec 15 — The national wushu squad closed the 2025 SEA Games campaign with flying colours when it won two gold medals on the final day of the event at Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, here today.

National wushu queen, Tan Cheong Min, contributed both golds through the combined event of three disciplines of nanquan, nandao and nangun as well as the women’s duilian (armed) team event.

In the individual event, the Melaka-born athlete collected 29,263 points overall, with 9,743 points in nanquan and 9,760 points each for nandao and nangun to clinch the gold.

The silver medal was won by Vietnamese athlete, Dang Tran Phuong Nhi with 28,112 points, while the bronze went to Singaporean representative, Kassandra Ong Xue Ling who collected 28,579 points.

Tan then teamed up with Loh Ying Ting and Pang Pui Yee to win the country’s second gold in the women’s team duilian event with a total of 9,730 points.

She said the success was the result of thorough preparations carried out in advance, including undergoing a three-month training camp in China starting in March.

“I am very happy with my own and the team’s achievements. My preparations started early not only for the SEA Games, but also several other major tournaments throughout the year,” she said when met.

Tan is also confident that the success can be a catalyst for the national wushu squad’s performance ahead of the 2027 SEA Games when Malaysia will host.

Last Saturday, the female trio of Lo Ying Ting, Mandy Cebelle Chen and Sydney Chin Sy Xuan contributed the first gold of the wushu camp when they won the gold in the Duilian event (without weapons).

Malaysia’s Sydney Chin Sy Xuan, Lo Yin Ting and Mandy Cebelle Chen compete in the women’s bare‑handed duilian event at the 33rd SEA Games in Bangkok, Thailand December 13, 2025. — Bernama pic

The wushu camp closed the campaign by collecting three gold, one silver and four bronze in total. — Bernama