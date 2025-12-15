KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have continued to assert their dominance in the 2025-2026 FA Cup competition by retaining the title for the fourth consecutive time after thrashing Sabah FC 5-0.

It was also JDT’s fifth FA Cup trophy since the club was rebranded in 2013.

In the match held at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil here today, JDT made an aggressive start by opening the scoring in the eighth minute through Jonathan Silva, who headed home an Oscar Aribas free-kick.

Misfortune struck Sabah once again in the 20th minute when defender Rawilson Batuil deflected the ball into his own net before JDT striker Jairo Da Silva compounded the Sang Badak’s misery with the third goal just three minutes later.

Sabah nearly reduced the deficit in the 26th minute through Ajdic Mujagic’s finish, but the goal was disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review confirmed he was in an offside position, allowing JDT to go into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After the restart, Sabah’s woes deepened as they were reduced to 10 men when their midfield lynchpin Miguel Cifuentes was shown a red card for a foul on a JDT player.

JDT made full use of the numerical advantage to net their fourth goal through Aribas in the 64th minute.

Manuel Hidalgo then capped a memorable night for JDT by scoring the fifth in injury time. — Bernama