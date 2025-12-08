SYDNEY, Dec 8 — English Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will meet for the first time outside Britain next year when they face each other on a pre-season tour in Sydney, officials said today.

The London rivals have signed on for the “Sydney Super Cup” with Chelsea also meeting A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers while Spurs play Sydney FC.

They will then face each other on August 1 at the 83,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

“I’ve heard all about our passionate fan base in Australia and it’s something the club is very proud of,” said Spurs manager Thomas Frank. “I can’t wait to experience that for myself.”

Chelsea are also bringing their women’s team spearheaded by Australian superstars Sam Kerr and Elie Carpenter for a match against a women’s A-League All-Stars side on August 12.

“The 2026 Sydney Super Cup is set to be a fantastic exhibition of world-class football,” said A-League chief Stephen Conroy.

“It’s a great opportunity for the international talent across our leagues to test themselves against giants of world football.” — AFP