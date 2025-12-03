BOURNEMOUTH, Dec 3 — David Moyes insists Jack Grealish has not been a disappointment with Everton after the winger’s second goal of the season sealed a 1-0 win at Bournemouth yesterday.

Grealish impressed in his first few games for Everton after signing on loan from Manchester City in August, but he had endured a dip in form lately.

The 30-year-old, who had fallen out of favour with City boss Pep Guardiola last season, scored just once in his first 14 games for Everton before netting the winner against Bournemouth.

Grealish struck in the 78th minute with a deflected shot that Everton boss Moyes joked could have gone down as an own goal for Bournemouth’s Bafode Diakite.

“I think the biggest thing for Jack is that he is getting plenty of game time at the moment. He is doing really well for us, whether it be assists or goalscoring,” Moyes said.

“He has had a few games where he could have been a little bit better but he’s certainly giving us something.

“I actually think the supporters like him so much as well because of the way he goes about things and conducts himself.

“I want him to score more goals. I keep telling him, ‘Your assists are good but I want more goals’.

“I just had a joke with him there saying I hope they don’t class that as an own goal. But look, he is an important player for us and certainly helping us get better at Everton.”

Grealish was a Premier League and Champions League winner with City after joining from Aston Villa in 2021.

But the England international was unable to maintain that form amid injury issues and reports of late night partying.

Despite his inconsistent form, Grealish said he is enjoying his time at Everton, in large part due to his rapport with Moyes.

“I have scored two goals now this season, one was a tackle and one was a deflection, but I got hammered for years for not scoring so I am taking both of the goals. It’s good to be contributing. It’s a brilliant team,” Grealish said.

“I love the manager to pieces. I have only known him for a few months and I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person and how he makes me feel.

“How he makes me want to go there and play for him, so credit to him.” — AFP