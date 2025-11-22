LAS VEGAS, Nov 22 — Formula One’s governing body said it had inspected and welded loose manhole covers after practice disruption at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Thursday’s second session was twice red-flagged after a track marshal reported one of the covers was moving as cars passed over it.

“The manhole that prompted the red flag in FP2 was disassembled and further inspected. A specific fault was found with the closure mechanism, and it was possible to address this issue overnight,” the FIA said in a statement.

“In addition to the work conducted to address the issue identified, the cover of this manhole has been welded to provide further mitigation.

“All other manhole covers on or close to the racing line were reinspected overnight, and additional welding was applied to a further 14 manhole assemblies.”

Loose covers were a problem in practice for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari wrecked when the Spaniard drove over one and it punched a hole through the car’s floor.

Final practice was due to start as scheduled on Friday, followed by qualifying for Saturday’s floodlit night race. — Reuters