GLASGOW, Nov 18 — “We were rubbish but who cares?” John McGinn said as scenes of delirium broke out at a joyous Hampden Park yesterday after Scotland’s 4-2 victory over Denmark sent them to their first World Cup finals since 1998.

Few would argue with McGinn’s assessment on a night when all that mattered for Scotland and the Tartan Army was the three points that meant they pipped Denmark to first place in Group C and an automatic spot in next year’s 48-nation showpiece.

For much of the game Denmark were superior, even when they were reduced to 10 men, yet Scotland produced three goals of exceptional quality on a night that will become part of the fabled folklore of Scottish football.

Scott McTominay’s third-minute overhead kick was good enough to win any game but was ultimately just a blur as Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean struck in stoppage time, Tierney with a sublime left-footer and McLean a stunner from the halfway line.

“I thought we were pretty rubbish to be honest, but who cares?” McGinn told the BBC. “To get over the line was such an amazing feeling. The gaffer’s team talk was exceptional.

“Denmark looked more assured but we’ve had a lot of trauma as a Scotland team and a lot of hits. To get over the line tonight was an amazing feeling.

“It was absolutely horrible. You think that’s it, glorious failure, another blow. I was thinking about the playoffs in the 91st minute. What a hit from KT—I will never feel like that in a football stadium ever again.”

‘A wee bit special’

Manager Steve Clarke took Scotland to the last two European Championships but on both occasions they failed to survive past the group phase, scoring only three goals in six games across the two tournaments.

In between there was a World Cup playoff failure against Ukraine in 2022 when Clarke admits his side froze.

Had Scotland not won yesterday they would still have entered last-chance saloon in the playoffs in March.

But the thrilling conclusion to yesterday’s decider means they will be spared that white-knuckle ride.

“Kieran Tierney’s just said to me he scored the third-best goal in the game and it was a belter. It’s amazing,” McLean said. “We knew we had the ability but to do it that late in the day makes it a wee bit special. It’s incredible. Incredible.”

It had looked as though Patrick Dorgu’s coolly-taken 82nd-minute goal, Denmark’s second equaliser, would break Scotland hearts. But after a rollercoaster qualifying campaign, Clarke’s men had saved the best until the very end.

“There were some moments in the game that went in our favour. We went 2-1 up against 10 men, but conceded and we thought ‘what are we doing?’ But that’s the Scotland way,” Clarke said.

“This was the chance, one game. We put everything on the line. There’s always one last step and it’s always the hardest.”

For Denmark, who have been at five of the last seven World Cups, they will have to dust themselves down and regroup for the playoffs after picking one point from their last two Group C games.

“It is deeply disappointing to stand here after two games and realise that we are not qualified for the World Cup,” Denmark head coach Brian Riemer said.

“That was the objective. We did not succeed at the first attempt, and of course, that is really disappointing.” — Reuters