KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has congratulated national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah after they emerged champions of the Japan Masters 2025 in Kumamoto today.

Tengku Zafrul said winning their third Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title of the season was the result of the duo’s hard work and consistency.

“Congratulations once again to Pearly-Thinaah! Today’s victory at the Japan Masters is not only a major success, but also their third BWF World Tour title this year!

“Their victories at the Thailand Open, Arctic Open, and now Japan Masters demonstrate their consistency. Malaysia’s pride!” he said in a statement on his official Facebook account.

Earlier, the world No. 2 pair proved their mettle on the international stage by defeating the home pair Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi 22-20, 21-19 in 54 minutes.

The win saw them take home USD37,525 (RM155,190) in prize money. — Bernama