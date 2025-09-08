MONZA, Sept 8 — Max Verstappen slowed McLaren’s Formula One dominance yesterday with a phenomenal display of driving on his way to victory at the Italian Grand Prix, the fastest ever race in the sport’s history.

Starting from pole, the reigning world champion completed a magical weekend at Monza — which included the fastest lap ever in F1 during Saturday’s qualifying — by schooling McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Red Bull’s Verstappen has little chance of securing a fifth straight drivers’ title as he still trails championship leader Piastri by 94 points, with the Australian finishing third.

“It was really enjoyable,” said Verstappen, who took the chequered flag in 1hr 13mins 24.325sec.

“I think we pitted at the right time and with the hard tyres at the end you can push a bit more... It was a fantastic execution by everyone.

“I think the whole weekend we were all in. It was super enjoyable to win here.”

Piastri leads the drivers’ standings by 31 points from Norris, who finished second and would have placed third behind his teammate due to an awful pit stop had McLaren not enforced a position swap.

“I always know it’s going to be a good fight with Max and it was,” said Norris.

“But just not the speed today, not the pace of Max and the Red Bull. But it was still fun, still a good race.”

Charles Leclerc, last year’s winner and the last driver to triumph at Monza from pole position back in 2019, could not secure a podium spot for the massed ranks of Ferrari fans, finishing fourth.

Leclerc’s teammate Lewis Hamilton gave it his best shot after a five-place grid penalty had him bumped back to 10th at the start, charging up to sixth thanks to some spectacular driving early in the race.

But the seven-time F1 champion could not push past his former Mercedes teammate George Russell and was left with another underwhelming result in his first Monza GP with Ferrari.

Verstappen show

Yesterday’s win, which hinged on a bold overtaking move against Norris on lap four, was just Verstappen’s third of a season dominated by a McLaren car that has blown away the competition by winning all but four GPs.

But a second win in Italy this year — after triumphing in the Emilia Romagna GP in May — capped a historic weekend for the blunt 27-year-old.

Verstappen was forced to allow Norris into first place after a frantic start in which he appeared to have pushed his British rival off the track.

That move prompted Norris to call Verstappen an “idiot” over the team radio, but the Dutchman soon retook control of the race with a daring move at the chicane on lap four.

From there Verstappen sped off, opening up a gap of around six seconds over Norris by the time he pitted to switch from medium to hard tyres on lap 38.

Verstappen only lost two places in the pits and soon closed the gap again on the two McLarens, who left it very late to pit, with Norris not heading in until lap 47.

That slow pit stop left Norris third, reviving memories of the mechanical failure at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix which cost him 18 points in his title battle with Piastri.

But with the race effectively won by Verstappen, McLaren ordered Piastri to let Norris through so that another slice of bad luck did not cost him.

It was a gesture which caused Verstappen to chuckle on the Red Bull team radio as he cruised to a hugely impressive victory. — AFP