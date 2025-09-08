KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysia’s national wushu team ended their campaign at the 17th World Wushu Championship in Brasilia, Brazil, with a fifth gold medal on the final day of competition.

The women’s trio of Tan Cheong Min, Lee Jia Rong and Pang Pui Yee struck gold in the duilian event after scoring 9.630 points. Italy took silver with 9.623 points, while Hong Kong claimed bronze with 9.613 points, Bernama reported.

In the men’s duilian event, Clement Ting Su Wei, Si Shin Peng and Bryan Ti Kai Jie secured bronze with a score of 9.613 points. Gold went to Macau with 9.620 points, while Hong Kong took silver on degree of difficulty despite matching the same score.

Malaysia concluded the championship with a total haul of five golds, one silver and two bronze medals. — Bernama