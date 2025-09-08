KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — National 400-metre runner Umar Osman has been confirmed as the country’s wild card entry at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

Malaysia Athletics president Datuk Karim Ibrahim, in a statement yesterday, said Umar was selected based on his outstanding achievements throughout 2025, which included consistent performances, success at both national and international levels, and his strong potential to shine on the world stage.

According to him, one of Umar’s best achievements this year was clocking 46.25 seconds at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Korea, last May.

“As no Malaysian athlete managed to qualify on merit for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the wild card slot has been awarded to Umar.

“Malaysia Athletics is confident Umar’s participation will inspire all Malaysians, while also igniting the fighting spirit of national athletes on the world stage,” he said.

Umar holds the national record in the 400m with a time of 46.09 seconds.

Karim said that although national sprint ace Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi had earned higher qualification points, he will be focusing fully on preparations for major championships in 2026, particularly prestigious events such as the Commonwealth Games.

As for women’s 400m runner Shereen Samson Vallabouy, he said she will be focusing on the SEA Games, scheduled to take place this December in Bangkok. — Bernama