KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The national team ended the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup in third place after defeating China 4-1 at the Bihar University Hockey Stadium in India yesterday.

The Speedy Tigers, coached by Sarjit Singh, took just eight minutes to open the scoring through a Norsyafiq Sumantri penalty corner goal.

Malaysia then thundered in two field goals through Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook in the 36th and 50th minutes for a 3-0 lead before China narrowed the deficit with a penalty corner goal by Gao Jiesheng in the 54th minute.

The Speedy Tigers, however, sealed victory with goal number four by Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan, who slotted home from a penalty corner set-piece in the 59th minute. — Bernama