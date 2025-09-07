KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — National squash star S. Sivasangari’s bid to defend her London Classic title was halted in the semifinals on Saturday after a defeat to Egypt’s world number five, Amina Orfi.

The match, part of the PSA World Tour Gold event at London’s Alexandra Palace, saw the Malaysian world number eight bow out with a score of 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 5-11 after 68 minutes of play.

This marks Orfi’s fifth victory in their six meetings. Sivasangari’s last loss to the Egyptian player was in the quarterfinals of the British Open last June.

Meanwhile, national men’s squash player Ng Eain Yow suffered a similar fate.

He was defeated by New Zealand’s world number three, Paul Coll, in straight games, 3-11, 5-11, 7-11. — Bernama