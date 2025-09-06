KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — National women’s squash ace S. Sivasangari advanced to the semi-finals of the London Squash Classic 2025 after defeating home player Jasmine Hutton on Friday.

The Asian Games 2022 gold medallist needed just 20 minutes to beat Hutton 11-9, 11-5 in the quarter-final of the PSA World Tour Gold event at Alexandra Palace, London.

The defending champion is set to face world number five Amina Orfi of Egypt in the semi-finals.

In the men’s competition, national player Ng Eain Yow also marched into the last four after edging England’s Marwan ElShorbagy 11-9, 11-9.

World number 12 Eain Yow will next meet world number three Paul Coll of New Zealand for a place in the final. — Bernama