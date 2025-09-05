ROME, Sept 5 — Gianluigi Donnarumma is entering a new phase of his career as the Italy goalkeeper prepares for 2026 World Cup qualifiers under new coach Gennaro Gattuso before taking his place at Manchester City.

The giant goalkeeper will move to England after Italy’s Group I clashes with Estonia and Israel after he was abruptly frozen out at Paris Saint-Germain by coach Luis Henrique.

“I really felt at home during my four years in Paris, I’ll never forget them,” Donnarumma told journalists.

Donnarumma insists he holds no ill will about the way he was dumped down the pecking order at PSG in favour of French youngster Lucas Chevalier so soon after his performances helped win the capital club’s first Champions League.

“I’ve always had an excellent relationship with the coach. I appreciated his directness with me, right from the first day of training,” he said.

“I don’t know what the reason was (for being replaced), I don’t even want to know. I always try to do what my coach asks me to do, to help my team.

“You can always improve, but I’ve accomplished great things since I made my Serie A debut at 16 years old.”

Just as he did when he moved to PSG, Donnarumma signed his City contract at Italy’s Coverciano training camp during an international break.

“It brought me some luck,” said Donnarumma, who was also key to Italy being crowned European champions in 2021, just before he signed for PSG.

“When a club like City wants you it means that you’re doing a good job. Being wanted by one of the best coaches in the world like Pep Guardiola is a indescribable feeling.”

Italy struggles

But before joining Guardiola in Manchester Donnarumma has a big task on his hands with Italy, who are at risk of missing out on a third straight World Cup.

Donnarumma has maintained the captain’s armband under Gattuso, who replaced Luciano Spalletti in June after a troubled start to Italy’s qualifying campaign which included a 3-0 thumping at the hands of group leaders Norway.

The 26-year-old played under Gattuso, who won the World Cup as a player with Italy in 2006, at AC Milan when still a teenager.

“I know the man, I know what he can bring,” said Donnarumma.

“He’s started strongly. He’ll give everything and we’ll give everything to take Italy back to the top. But we have to take things step by step.”

Donnarumma said that he wants to “take Italy back to where we belong” which is not small feat given where they find themselves after two qualifying matches.

Italy are nine points behind Norway, albeit having played two games fewer, and have a slim chance of taking the spot which offers the only direct place in next year’s finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

As well as the significant points gap Italy have a goal difference which is 12 worse than Norway, meaning that the play-offs, from which they failed to reach the last two tournaments, are the more realistic route for qualification. — AFP