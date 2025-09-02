SEPANG, Sept 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has hailed the effectiveness of the Road To Gold (RTG) programme by citing the gold and silver medal achievements of Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles) and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles) at the recent Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships.

This, she said, showed that the investment made by the government was worthwhile for Malaysian sports.

“For the RTG, athletes will sign contracts promising their commitment to the country, as this is a national investment. So, in just four months, we can see its success.

“Their success is a significant achievement for the RTG, which has invested funds for all these four shuttlers,” she said when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Earlier, Tang Jie-Ee Wei and Pearly-Thinaah received a hero’s welcome after their medal-winning performances at the World Championships, which ended in Paris on Sunday.

Asked to comment on the gold medal success of Tang Jie-Ee Wei, Hannah was full of praise for the way they have bounced back, having previously announced that they were splitting up in March.

Hannah said the pair should now be viewed as one of the world’s mixed doubles giants after their golden feat in Paris.

“Sometimes, your perseverance will take you to the next breakthrough. I am very happy that they continued to work hard since resuming their partnership and for never giving up,” she said.

Hannah also praised the efforts put in by women’s doubles pair Pearly and Thinaah, who returned home with the silver medal.

“They are an inspiration to many women’s shuttlers in Malaysia. They have turned imagination into reality — and that’s a great achievement,” she said.

Hannah said Tang Jie-Ee Wei and Pearly-Thinaah are deserving recipients of the National Sports Incentives Scheme (Shakam), where gold medallists receive RM20,000 and silver medallists RM10,000.

“I have also discussed with BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz for additional ‘Shakam’ incentives. An announcement on that will be made later,” she said. — Bernama