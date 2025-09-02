LONDON, Sept 2 — Former British, European and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Joe Bugner has died aged 75.

Bugner, who shared the ring with Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier during a storied career, passed away at a care home in Brisbane, Australia, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed.

The Daily Mail earlier reported his death.

The Hungarian-born fighter, who grew up in Britain and later settled in Australia, went the distance with Ali twice — losing on points in London in 1973 and in a 15-round rematch in Kuala Lumpur two years later for the WBC title.

He also dropped a decision to Frazier in 1973 at Earls Court.

Bugner first announced himself in 1971 with a points victory over Henry Cooper that earned him the British, European and Commonwealth titles.

He defended the European belt against Germany’s Jurgen Blin two months later but lost all three crowns to Jack Bodell later that year.

Over a career spanning three decades, Bugner took on many of the heavyweight division’s biggest names.

He suffered defeats to punchers like Earnie Shavers and Frank Bruno, but also recorded wins against respected contenders James Tillis and Greg Page.

By the time he retired, Bugner had compiled 69 victories — 41 by knockout — against 13 defeats and one draw.

“The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family,” the governing body said in its statement.