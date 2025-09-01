LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — The Seattle Sounders stunned Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 yesterday to win the Leagues Cup, completing their collection of North American trophies in front of a record crowd at Lumen Field.

Osaze De Rosario scored in the 26th minute and Alex Roldan added a penalty in the second half before Paul Rothrock capped the scoring for the hosts, whose determined defense stymied a star-studded Inter lineup led by Messi.

Inter’s frustrations spilled over at the final whistle and officials had to scramble to quell a brawl before Seattle could celebrate their first Leagues Cup title.

The Sounders — whose US$16.7 million (RM70.6 million) payroll is dwarfed by Miami’s US$46.8 million player compensation total — became the first Major League Soccer team to win every North American trophy on offer.

They already own two MLS Cup crowns, an MLS Supporters Shield, four US Open Cups and a Concacaf Champions Cup.

This one was especially sweet with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi on the other side.

“It’s a lot,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Because look, it’s against one of the best teams in our league, in the world, with Messi the best player in the world.”

De Rosario — son of former MLS Most Valuable Player Dwayne De Rosario — put the Sounders in front, heading in a cross from Roldan.

De Rosario had electrified the largely green-clad crowd when he came close in the third minute with a header saved by Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

“What’s going through my mind right now? It’s crazy, it’s a dream come true, I beat Messi in a final!” De Rosario said.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF reacts after the Leagues Cup final match with Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in Seattle August 31, 2025. — AFP pic

Messi’s presence saw interest spike and the announced crowd of 69,314 shattered the previous record for a Leagues Cup crowd of 50,675.

It was also a record for a Sounders game at their Lumen Field, beating the 69,274 they drew for the 2019 MLS Cup final against Toronto.

It was a frustrating first half for Inter, who lifted the Leagues Cup in 2023 in Messi’s first season in MLS.

Inter’s first opportunity saw Messi take a quick tumble after tangling with Seattle defender Obed Vargas.

Seattle’s Jackson Ragen blocked Messi’s attempt from outside the area in the 19th minute then a minute later blocked a shot from Rodrigo De Paul.

Seattle almost doubled their lead in the 40th, but Jesus Ferreira’s long-range shot bounced off the post.

A reorganized Miami pressed early in the second half and appeared to have every chance of pulling off the kind of comeback win they posted over Orlando in the semi-finals.

Luis Suarez spun through traffic to deliver the ball to Messi as he cut in front of the goal, but Messi chipped his attempt over the crossbar.

‘Great day’

Miami were finding their rhythm but they squandered another opportunity in the 60th minute when Tadeo Allende, fed by Suarez, missed from directly in front of the goal.

Miami appeared to have seized the momentum, but Seattle wouldn’t let go.

“I think the guys dug down deep,” Schmetzer said. “At 1-0 the game could have gone either way. They were putting a lot of pressure on us.”

The Sounders nearly doubled their lead in the 69th minute, but Vargas’s right-footed blast from outside the box was blocked.

Roldan’s penalty in the 84th minute gave Seattle some breathing room and Rothrock sparked Seattle’s final celebrations with a goal in the 89th.

“That second goal helped us relieve the pressure and then you couldn’t ask for a more storybook ending for Paul to score that third goal,” Schmetzer said. “It’s a great day to be a Sounder.”

Both finalists in the cross-border tournament featuring teams from MLS and Liga-MX clubs were already assured of berths in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The victory earned Seattle direct entry to the round of 16 in the regional tournament that will decide one 2029 Fifa Club World Cup berth.

In Los Angeles, the Galaxy beat Orlando City 2-1 in the third-place match to secure a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup. — AFP