JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 1 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) has announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Ager Aketxe from Real Zaragoza.

The announcement was posted today on the official Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

“We have signed midfielder Ager Aketxe after confirming the transfer with Real Zaragoza one hour before the transfer window closed last night.

“Welcome to the home of the Southern Tigers, Ager,” read the post.

Aketxe, 31, had featured in 38 matches with Real Zaragoza, scoring two goals and providing three assists. — Bernama