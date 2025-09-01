LONDON, Sept 1 — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to move to Manchester City on transfer deadline day on Monday after the Premier League side reportedly agreed a €35 million (RM173 million) deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old Italian international has been looking for a new club since PSG decided he was surplus to requirements despite his leading role in helping the French club win the Champions League last season.

PSG signed 23-year-old Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier during the close season and coach Luis Enrique has made clear the Frenchman will be his number one choice for this season.

It was previously believed Donnarumma would not join City unless the club’s regular number one ‘keeper Ederson left, but the PA news agency is reporting that an agreement has now been reached for the Italian to move to City.

City brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the close season and he has started each of their three Premier League matches so far, but the Englishman has failed to convince. — AFP