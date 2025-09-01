NEW YORK, Sept 1 — Carlos Alcaraz marched into the quarter-finals of the US Open yesterday as two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova staged a miraculous escape to advance to the last eight.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz, the 2022 champion, stayed on course for a semi-final showdown against Novak Djokovic after overpowering France’s Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets.

The 22-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion was made to work hard in a tight first set but eventually pulled away to win 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

“I think my style of tennis suits pretty well the energy here in New York,” said Alcaraz, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

“The energy is special playing the day session, playing the night session. It doesn’t matter, people are always there. I love it and I think that’s why I play my best tennis here,” he added.

The win moves Alcaraz a step closer to a potential last four assignment with tennis icon Djokovic.

Djokovic, 38, continues his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title later Sunday in a night match against unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Alcaraz will face Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Lehecka reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for only the second time after battling past veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

“I’m a bit speechless because it’s been a hell of a match,” said Lehecka, who is poised to crack the top 20 after matching his quarter-final run at the 2023 Australian Open.

“Definitely an unbelievable week and a half for me. I’ve been playing well,” he said.

The other men’s fourth round match on Sunday sees the lone American man left in the draw, fourth seed Taylor Fritz, facing the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac.

Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia returns to Taylor Townsend of the United States during the women’s singles fourth round match on day eight of the US Open in New York August 31, 2025. — AFP pic

Great escape

In the women’s draw, the Czech Republic’s unseeded former French Open and Wimbledon champion Krejcikova conjured a remarkable escape to oust Taylor Townsend, saving an incredible eight match points before digging out a 1-6, 7-6 (15/13), 6-3 victory.

Krejcikova fought off a match point on her own serve at 5-4 down in the second set, and then somehow survived seven match points in an enthralling tie-breaker to move on.

“What a match,” said Krejcikova, who revealed she had wondered if she would ever play tennis again after missing the opening months of the season with a back injury.

“I was sidelined for six months and didn’t know if I would ever play again. I’m super happy I can be here.”

Krejcikova will face American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.

Pegula, beaten in the final last year, advanced to the last eight after breezing past compatriot Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

If the tournament follows the seedings, Pegula will face a repeat of last year’s final in the semi-finals, where defending champion Aryna Sabalenka may be lying in wait.

Sabalenka will look to lock down her quarter-final place on Sunday in a match against unseeded Spanish player Cristina Bucsa.

Sunday’s other women’s game sees a battle of two former Wimbledon champions, with Kazakh ninth seed Elena Rybakina facing Czech Marketa Vondrousova. — AFP