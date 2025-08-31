KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Malaysia’s women’s doubles stars Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah fought bravely at the BWF World Championships 2025 final in Paris today but narrowly fell 21-14, 20-22, 21-17 to top-seeded China’s Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning.

Despite the heartache, the silver medal marks the second seeds’ best-ever result in four World Championships appearances, surpassing their previous quarter-final finish in 2023.

They also made history as the first Malaysian women’s doubles pair to reach a World Championships final.

While they missed out on matching the gold won earlier by mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, their courage, grit, and flashes of sheer, raw power have cemented their place as queens of the hearts of Malaysian fans.