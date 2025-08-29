KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — National shuttlers Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei stormed into the semi-finals of the 2025 World Badminton Championships in Paris today, ending Malaysia’s nearly two-decade wait for a medal in the mixed doubles event.

The world number four pair had little trouble defeating India’s 17th-ranked Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto 21-15, 21-13 in the quarter-finals at the Adidas Arena to assure themselves of at least a bronze.

Koo Kien Kiat-Wong Pei Tty had been the only Malaysian mixed doubles pair to win a world championship medal, clinching bronze at the 2006 edition in Madrid.

In the semi-finals, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will face either China’s Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi or France’s Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue. — Bernama