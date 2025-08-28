KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, had no trouble securing a spot in the third round of the 2025 BWF World Championships after easily overcoming a Hong Kong pair in Paris, France, yesterday.

In the second-round match at the Adidas Arena, the world number two pair only needed 37 minutes to seal a 21-17, 21-14 victory over Lui Lok Lok-Tsang Hiu Yan.

Awaiting Pearly-Thinaah in the next round is either the home pair Tea Margueritte-Flavie Vallet or Indonesian duo Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

Earlier, the national men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King easily defeated Thai representatives Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-13, 21-17 to advance to the third round.

Wan Arif-Roy King will face either former world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik or Scottish pair Christopher Grimley-Matthew Grimley but on paper there is a strong possibility of an all-Malaysian affair.

Also advancing were mixed doubles pairs Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin, who overcame Malik Bourakkadi-Leona Michalski of Germany 21-10, 18-21, 21-12, and Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie, who defeated Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Phataimas Muenwong 21-19, 21-15.

However, Pang Ron-Su Yin and Soon Huat-Lai Shevon will face each other in the third round.

Meanwhile, the country’s representatives who were eliminated were men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao, who lost to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 13-21, 23-25, and women’s doubles pair Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing, who were defeated by Bulgarian pair Gabriela Stoeva-Stefani Stoeva 11-21, 9-21.

Women’s singles player K. Letshanaa was also eliminated after losing to Pusarla V. Sindhu of India 19-21, 15-21. — Bernama