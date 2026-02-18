LAS VEGAS, Feb 18 — Manny Pacquiao confirmed he will face former junior welterweight world ‌champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las ​Vegas on April 18, marking his second outing since returning from a four-year ‌retirement last year.

The 47-year-old last fought in ​July, when he ended a long hiatus with a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

“I carry the Philippines ​with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me,” Pacquiao said in a statement issued by Indistry Media ‌and Banner Promotions on Wednesday.

“Returning to Las ⁠Vegas means so much to ⁠me, and I’m excited to ⁠work with a team ⁠focused on ⁠creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight – and ⁠I’m ready.”

Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 before resuming his career last year. Away from the ring, he served in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and mounted an unsuccessful presidential ⁠bid in 2022.

The eight-division world champion – the first boxer to achieve that feat – also became the ⁠oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019. ⁠

His professional ⁠record stands at 62 wins, eight losses and three ​draws from 73 fights.

He ​was elected to the International ‌Boxing Hall of Fame as ​part of the Class ​of 2025. — Reuters