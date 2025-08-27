PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — The guessing game is over. Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub has stepped down as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The national governing body confirmed this in a statement, saying Mohd Joehari had tendered his resignation letter recently.

Deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi chaired the FAM Executive Committee meeting at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here today to discuss the matter.

“The FAM Executive Committee reviewed Datuk Joehari’s request before eventually agreeing to accept the FAM president’s resignation out of respect for his wishes.

“The committee would like to record its gratitude and express its appreciation to Joehari for his service, contributions, dedication and commitment throughout his time with FAM since he was elected as vice-president in 2017 and later as president on Feb 15 this year,” it added.

FAM also prayed that Mohd Joehari will always be blessed with good health and can continue to contribute to the growth of Malaysian football.

Mohd Joehari previously held the vice-president’s post before becoming the eighth FAM president, as well as the first from Sabah to helm the national football governing body, replacing Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin.

Mohd Joehari was appointed to replace Hamidin after being returned unopposed at the FAM Congress for the 2025-2029 term in February.

Meanwhile, FAM said the Executive Committee also agreed to name Mohd Yusoff as acting president, effective immediately.

“According to Article 42, Paragraph 7 of the FAM Statutes, if the president’s post becomes vacant, the longest serving deputy president will replace him until the next Congress, which is next year.

“The Congress shall elect a new president for the remainder of the term of office,” FAM added.

Meanwhile, efforts by the media to get reactions from FAM Committee members regarding Mohd Joehari’s resignation came to nought.

In fact, media personnel who had been waiting since 9am were not allowed into Wisma FAM to cover the meeting.

Although FAM Executive Council members were seen driving into Wisma FAM, none stopped to talk to the media. — Bernama