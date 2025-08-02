EUGENE (United States), Aug 2 — US sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson was at the centre of a new controversy yesterday after it emerged she was arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Christian Coleman shortly before this week’s US Track and Field Championships in Oregon.

Police in Washington State said the 25-year-old 100m world champion was detained on Sunday night after clashing with Coleman as the couple traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

An account of Richardson’s arrest report emailed to AFP by Port of Seattle Police said security video footage captured Richardson in a verbal altercation with Coleman as the duo exited a security screening.

“Richardson is following and getting close to Coleman several times as Coleman appears to be trying to walk away,” the report reads.

“Richardson then pushes Coleman hard enough that it sends him crashing into a nearby column.... she again pushes Coleman, again hard enough that it sends him flying a few feet away.”

Richardson is then seen throwing a set of headphones at Coleman, who did not want to participate in the investigation and “declined to be a victim,” the officer’s report reads.

Richardson was detained and released on Monday following the incident, which the police report described as domestic violence.

News of Richardson’s arrest came as USA Track and Field officials said she had scratched from her remaining 100m rounds as well as tomorrow’s 200m.

However USATF officials later confirmed that Richardson—who is already qualified for the 100m at September’s Tokyo World Championships—had changed her mind and would now race in the 200m this weekend.

“She initially told us she would not run in the 200m, but she never formally scratched. She has since informed us she will now enter the 200m,” a USATF spokesperson told AFP.

‘Under the radar’

It is just the latest controversy to embroil Richardson during her career.

She was infamously barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana after her victory at the US trials as she grieved the death of her biological mother.

In 2023, she was removed from an American Airlines flight after an argument with a flight attendant.

The Texan star had given no clue of her latest controversy as she spoke to journalists on Thursday following her opening 100m heat. She did not mention her arrest earlier in the week and was not asked about it.

As a defending world champion, Richardson already has a bye into the World Championships in Japan for the 100m, and was under no obligation to race in Eugene this week.

Richardson said on Thursday she had been happy to compete in Eugene knowing that her place on the team for Tokyo was already assured.

“USA is one of the hardest teams to make, so it definitely is a kind of a release of pressure knowing I have a bye,” she told AFP.

“It feels really good to not have that pressure and still be able to go to Tokyo.

“Right now I’m cruising under the radar, but when it’s time to hit—it’s going to be a bang where y’all see my name,” she said.

Richardson’s dramatic day came as men’s 100m world champion Noah Lyles withdrew from the remaining rounds of the short sprint. Lyles, who is also already qualified for Tokyo, will race in the 200m on Sunday.

Olympic women’s 200m champion Gabby Thomas has also withdrawn from the rest of the 100m, and will focus on the 200m. — AFP