SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — Malaysia’s national diver Elvis Priestly Clement has secured a semi-final spot in the men’s 10-metre platform after an outstanding display at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships here today.

The 18-year-old finished 10th out of 48 competitors with 432.90 points after six dives at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The Sarawakian, who made his world championship debut in Singapore on July 26, will now compete at 10am tomorrow against 17 others for a place in the final scheduled at 5.30 pm the same day.

Meanwhile, Enrique Maccartney Harold failed to advance to the next round after finishing 37th with 323.45 points in the same event.

National swimmer and SEA Games gold medallist Phee Jinq En finished 30th overall in the women’s 50m breaststroke heats with a time of 31.78 seconds, failing to qualify for the semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships Arena.

Last Monday, the 27-year-old sat out of the 100m breaststroke event due to a hip and groin issue.

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships will conclude tomorrow, wrapping up 24 days of events comprising water polo, diving, high diving, swimming, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. — Bernama