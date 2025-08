MACAO, Aug 2 — Justin Hoh made the badminton Macao Open final today with a hard fought victory at the East Asian Games Dome.

Hoh beat India’s no.47 Tharun Mannepalli 19-21, 21-16, 21-16 in 81 minutes.

This marks the player’s best performance this year in the World Tour, having previously made early exits in his last 10 tournaments.

He will face Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan at the final tomorrow.