SINGAPORE, Aug 1 — China’s Yu Zidi made history at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships by becoming the youngest-ever medallist at just 12 years old.

She earned bronze as part of China’s 4x200 metres freestyle relay team, having swum in the heats to help the team qualify for Thursday’s final.

Although she didn’t race in the final, her contribution secured her a place on the podium under competition rules.

Australia took gold in 7:39.35, followed by the US with silver (7:40.01), and China in third (7:42.99).

Yu narrowly missed individual medals earlier in the week, finishing fourth in both the 200 metres butterfly and 200 metres medley — missing bronze by just 0.31 and 0.06 seconds, respectively.

She will have one final chance to win an individual medal in the 400 metres medley on Sunday.

Yu’s appearance has sparked debate over age eligibility, as World Aquatics typically requires athletes to be at least 14. However, her performance times qualified her despite being underage.