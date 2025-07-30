KUCHING, July 30 — Malaysia’s national diving icon Dato Pandelela Rinong has withdrawn from the Women’s 10m Platform Individual Preliminary event at the World Diving Championship in Singapore due to a recurring shoulder injury.

In a heartfelt statement posted on social media, Pandelela said the decision came after careful assessment of her condition.

“My left shoulder injury has not recovered enough for me to compete safely and at my best,” she said.

This marks her second withdrawal from the championship, following her earlier pullout from the 10m Platform Synchronised event two days ago.

Although unable to compete, the Sarawak-born Olympian expressed her unwavering support for the national team.

“I’ll continue to cheer on my fellow teammates here in Singapore,” she said, urging fans to rally behind the Malaysian diving team.

She also thanked her supporters for their concern and well wishes, adding that she will now focus on recovery and preparation for future competitions.

Widely regarded as Malaysia’s most decorated female diver, Pandelela made history at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the first Malaysian woman to win an Olympic medal by clinching bronze in the 10m platform event.

She also became the first Malaysian athlete outside of badminton to earn an Olympic medal, and later secured a silver medal in the 10m synchronised platform at the 2016 Rio Olympics, alongside Cheong Jun Hoong.

Her illustrious career includes gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, podium finishes at the World Aquatics Championships, and multiple titles at the Southeast Asian Games, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer in Malaysian sports. — The Borneo Post