JOHOR BAHRU, July 30 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club continues to strengthen its squad with the latest addition of young Spanish midfielder Alberto Martin Diaz, as the club gears up for the new season.

The 23-year-old, commonly known as Teto Martin, was unveiled in a video uploaded to the official Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

“Our young Spanish midfielder. Welcome to Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, Teto!,” the club said in the post late last night.

Teto will wear the number 20 jersey with the Southern Tigers.

He previously spent 14 years at Spanish club CD Tenerife, making 98 official appearances for the first team and scoring six goals. — Bernama