KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The national singles shuttlers are heading to Denmark, and it’s training, not pastries, on the menu.

With the World Championships 2025 in Paris fast approaching, national singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen said the squad will undergo a week-long training camp at the Denmark national training centre in Copenhagen ahead of the prestigious tournament, which runs from August 25-31.

Jonassen, who requested the arrangement, said the training stint with the Danish national team is aimed at raising the Malaysian players’ sparring intensity, exposing them to a different training environment, and helping them adapt to European conditions.

“We found that it would be a good solution for us to go and get some additional higher sparring level and to acclimatise (in Europe)

“So for us, I see it as a win-win situation, and we cherish this opportunity to go and prepare well for the World Championship,” he told reporters when met at a training session here today.

When asked whether Malaysian players would train alongside Danish stars such as Anders Antonsen, the 51-year-old said such matters were beyond his control.

“I expect there will be top players there, but in what capacity, how many sessions per day, and other details, that’s not up to me.

“Denmark have a lot of players, so there are many opportunities for us to change up our training environment,” he said. — Bernama