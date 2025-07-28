SINGAPORE, July 28 — The 12-year-old Chinese swimming prodigy Yu Zidi surprised even herself after reaching the final of the 200m medley at the world championships in Singapore on Sunday.

The schoolgirl squeezed into the final in Singapore in seventh place in 2min 10.22sec in what is not her best event.

Yu, who juggles swimming with her homework, is also competing in the 400m medley and the 200m butterfly against most of the best swimmers on the planet.

“I’m in? Oh, I’m happy about that and I will continue to work harder,” she said after realising she had made Monday’s final.

“I hope to find a breakthrough at these world championships and show my potential.”

Asked how it felt to be on the world stage, following some eye-catching performances at China’s national championships, she said: “It feels really good. How do I put it... it’s much more than my expectations.

“You can feel it’s quite intense. I try not to think so much, and just give it my all.”

Yu discovered swimming as a small child in order to escape China’s fierce summer heat.

Yu, who turns 13 in October, previously told Chinese state media: “I often went to cool off at swimming pools... (and) a coach discovered me.”

Olympic champion and world record holder Summer McIntosh qualified fastest for the 200m medley final in 2:07.39 — AFP