KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah fell short of reaching the final of the 2025 China Open Badminton Championship after losing to home duo Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian in the semi-finals today.

In the match held at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, world number three Pearly-Thinaah went down 14-21, 17-21 in 38 minutes, extending their head-to-head record against the Chinese pair to 1-4 from five encounters.

So far this season, Pearly and Thinaah have secured only one title — the 2025 Thailand Open, which they won in May.

Yi Fan-Shu Xian will next face either compatriots Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning or South Korean duo Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong in the final tomorrow. — Bernama