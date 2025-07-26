SINGAPORE, July 26 — Malaysia’s national diving squad got off to a sluggish start at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, finishing 16th out of 21 teams in the mixed 3-metre and 10-metre team event today.

Four national divers, Datuk Pandelela Rinong, Lee Yiat Qing, Enrique Maccartney Harold, and Elvis Priestly Clement accumulated a total of 322.55 points at the OCBC Aquatic Centre here.

Malaysia’s Lee Yiat Qing in action in the final of the mixed team 3m and 10m diving event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore July 26, 2025. — Reuters pic

The gold medal was claimed by China’s Chen Yuxi, Cao Yuan, Cheng Zilong, and Chen Yiwen, who scored 466.25 points.

Mexico’s team of Randal Willars Valdez, Alejandra Estudillo Torres, Zyanya Yunuen Parra Martin, and Osmar Olvera Ibarra secured silver with 426.30 points.

Japan took bronze through Sayaka Mikami, Sho Sakai, Reo Nishida, and Rin Kaneto, who earned 409.65 points.

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, running from July 11 to Aug 3, features water polo, diving, high diving, swimming, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. — Bernama