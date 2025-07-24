BRUSSELS, July 24 — Max Verstappen and Red Bull seek a successful re-set of their season as they launch a new era at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, their first without Christian Horner in charge.

As Formula One resumes after a mini-break McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris intensify their duel to succeed the Dutchman as world champion.

While Norris seeks his third consecutive win in a bid to reduce team-mate Piastri’s eight-point lead it will be Red Bull under the greatest scrutiny as they embark on a new adventure under Frenchman Laurent Mekies.

Never before has a Red Bull team raced without the 51-year-old Briton Horner, who was dismissed unexpectedly two weeks ago following 20 years of success, including guiding Verstappen to four consecutive world titles from 2021-2024.

His successor Mekies, promoted from junior team Racing Bulls, faces a daunting challenge - not only in keeping the team’s focus and performance at the majestic high-speed circuit in the Ardennes, but in bringing stability to Red Bull after a stormy period.

Verstappen, born in Belgium, has been linked with a move to Mercedes for 2026 and, while Horner has remained silent since his bombshell exit, the champion has welcomed the arrival of Mekies, who has an engineering background and avoids confrontation and discord.

His appointment brings an end to 18 months of rumour and intrigue during which Horner was investigated for alleged inappropriate conduct, the team lost the constructors’ title to McLaren and saw key staff members leave.

“I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team,” said Verstappen in a team release that made no mention of Horner’s departure.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent.

“Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar - a very old school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap.

“I enjoy the high-speed corners such as Eau Rouge, the layout which is different to other circuits, and elevation changes that make the track more of a challenge to drive.”

After a desultory outing at Silverstone, where he finished fifth after starting from pole position, Verstappen will enjoy returning to one of his ‘home’ events, hoping Mekies can rekindle the team’s spark to bring him a fourth career win at Spa.

Feisty mood

Mekies said he would spend his first weeks in the job “meeting the guys and girls who do the magic behind the scenes...to try to understand this beautiful magic machine”.

His first test will be a Saturday morning sprint race.

A win for Verstappen would not be a huge surprise as the characteristics of the Ardennes track favour his car, but he remains a distant third in a title race led by the McLaren men whose intra-team scrap may be their undoing.

After his outburst at receiving a 10-second penalty at Silverstone, Piastri is expected to be in feisty mood going into the Belgian and Hungarian double-header that precedes the August ‘summer holiday’ and another close contest is in prospect.

Like Piastri, Mercedes’ George Russell will revel in a chance to show his speed in the often changeable conditions, having been stripped of victory last year because his car was underweight.

That handed seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton his 105th and last triumph - and he remains in search of his first podium with Ferrari who arrive in Belgium with intent and a major upgrade package.

Hamilton was fourth in his home British race where Nico Hulkenberg claimed his first career podium at the 239th attempt to endorse Sauber’s momentum this year before becoming the Audi works team next season. — AFP