KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Pickleball is continuing its rapid rise in Malaysia, with another major international event — the Kingtek International Pickleball Tournament 2025 — set to take place this August.

Scheduled to be held at the Grand Pickleball Arena (GPA) in Shah Alam, the tournament offers total prizes worth RM100,000 across the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

Kingtek founder Madam Truyen said the tournament aims to engage with the pickleball community in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia, while also providing a professional platform for regional athletes.

Supporters, players and well wishers bouyant and excited for the upcoming tournament in GPA, Shah Alam.

“Malaysia is actually the fastest growing nation in Asia for pickleball. Just this month, Malaysia hosted the World Pickleball Asia Championships, and we want to continue the trend by organising our own tournament in the spirit of ‘Sports for Prosperity’,” she said.

“Our goal is to spread pickleball to the sports-loving community and also promote cultural exchange between different countries, especially with Vietnam,” she added.

The tournament is open to all players aged 18 and above, regardless of nationality. Participants will be grouped based on skill level to ensure fair and competitive play.

GPA was selected as the venue for its international-standard facilities. Winners in the Open category will receive RM5,000 and two premium K09 Kingtek paddles.

Kingtek, a Vietnamese brand, is working towards becoming the top pickleball brand in Vietnam by 2030. It is also committed to developing the sport through community engagement, structured training programmes, and support for international tournaments.

Kingtek's Madam Truyen is confident that pickleball will continue to grow exponentially in Malaysia.

In addition to advanced paddles, Kingtek also offers pickleball balls, bags, grips, and hats for both men and women.

The tournament is being organised in partnership with Baseline, a tech company that positions itself as Southeast Asia’s leading app for competitive pickleball and tennis. Baseline specialises in international tournament organisation and player community management.

“This is a long-term strategy. By collaborating with Baseline, we have been able to host seamless, professionally run competitions while actively building a platform for pickleball competition in the region. They have been instrumental in providing technical support, management software, and international team connections,” she said.

The total prize value is up to RM100,000, including cash rewards, Kingtek’s premium paddles, trophies, and medals. Champions in the Intermediate and Novice divisions will receive cash prizes ranging from RM500 to RM3,000, along with K07 or K09 paddles, as well as silver and bronze medals.

The registration deadline is August 10, 2025. Players may register by scanning the QR code on the tournament poster or through the Kingtek Pickleball Facebook fan page.