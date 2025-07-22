KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — National men’s doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri crashed out in the first round of the 2025 China Open Badminton Championships in Changzhou today.

The world No. 53 pair were shown the exit in the Super 1000 tournament by Indonesia’s world No. 210 duo, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, who beat them 21-11, 21-10 in just 23 minutes.

In the men’s singles, Leong Jun Hao advanced to the second round after defeating Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 21-18.

Jun Hao will next face the top seed, Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Earlier, national mixed doubles pair Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien entered the second round after coming from behind to defeat India’s Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde in three games, 25-27, 21-16, 21-14.

The Malaysians face a tough test next as they are set to meet home favourites and top seeds Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping in the second round. — Bernama