BEIJING, July 21 — After staying out of the public eye for a while after putting up concerning Instagram posts, national badminton player Lee Zii Jia has reappeared in…China.

Lee was spotted on China network CGTN’s social media pages alongside other international badminton players.

#Badminton global stars unite in Nanjing! Huang Yaqiong, Zheng Siwei, Liu Yuchen, Li Junhui Lee Zii Jia Jonatan Christie A gathering of world champions & fan favorites sharing the moment off-court! @BadmintonTalk #BadmintonMalaysia pic.twitter.com/IRXBCnN2oE July 20, 2025

He also was spotted attending the Victor Brand Conference in Nanjing as well as being a service judge (according to CGTN) at a mixed doubles match.

Lee has not been active on Instagram recently with his last post dated July 3.

The player is currently ranked 27th in the world badminton men’s singles rankings and recently pulled out of the Japan Open.

He had previously suffered an ankle injury in December of last year and has kept a fairly low profile since.