LONDON, July 21 — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is “100 per cent” confident the club correctly handled former midfielder Thomas Partey who continued playing for the Gunners while under police investigation.

Arterta said this when responding to questions about the club’s handling of the incident, during a pre-season stop in Singapore, BBC reported.

Partey, 32, left Arsenal on June 30 when his contract expired and was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault four days later.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the offences reportedly occurred between 2021 and 2022.

These charges involve three women, with varying counts of rape and sexual assault linked to each.

Partey’s lawyer maintains his client denies the charges and welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.

A police investigation into the allegations began in February 2022 following an initial report of rape.

During Arsenal’s pre-season tour in Singapore, Arteta addressed media questions regarding Partey’s situation.

Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.