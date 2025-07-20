LONDON, July 20 — Manchester United have plenty to improve on and need more pace in their midfield, manager Ruben Amorim said after the Premier League side began their pre-season preparations with a goalless draw against Leeds United.

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and also failed to qualify for the Champions League as they lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Old Trafford side failed to impress in the draw with newly promoted Leeds in Stockholm on Saturday, despite the inclusion of new signing Matheus Cunha in the starting lineup.

“We suffered a little bit when we tried to press high, they kick the ball, win the second ball and they were a danger in that moment,” Amorim told MUTV.

“We have a lack of pace, especially in the middle of the park, and you can feel it, (so) that’s hard to bring the ball (forward). But we created chances. We have a lot to do but it was a first test against a Premier League team, with two different teams, so it was a good test…

“As a group, we have a lot to improve, the speed of the game, all the details, so, yeah, we are going to improve.”

United next play West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 26. — Reuters