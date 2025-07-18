PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah are set for a semi-final showdown with the Japanese duo of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, who have been a tough challenge for them in the past, at the Japan Open.

In the quarter-finals on Friday, Tan and Thinaah remained composed to secure a 21-15, 21-19 victory over South Korea’s Jeong Na-eun and Lee Yeon-woo in 55 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, as reported by The Star.

The world No. 3 pair will now face the formidable Matsuyama and Shida, currently ranked world No. 2, who fought back to defeat South Korea’s Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong 19-21, 21-19, 21-18, advancing to the semi-finals.

Tan and Thinaah have struggled against the Japanese pair in their previous encounters, having won just once in their last 14 meetings.