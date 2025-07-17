PETALING JAYA, July 17 — National men’s doubles pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong pulled off another stunning upset at the Japan Open, defeating former world champions Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Free Malaysia Today reported that in the thrilling three-game showdown, the world No. 26 duo battled for over an hour to clinch a hard-earned 21-16, 15-21, 21-19 victory over the Danish pair, ranked No. 4 in the world.

This was the first encounter between the Malaysian and Danish pairs.