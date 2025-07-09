KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah are set to receive a package worth RM1 million each per year after agreeing to sign a new contract with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Berita Harian reported that the offer had been decided during a BAM council meeting despite speculation that the world number three pair had requested a higher payment, which prolonged negotiations.

“From BAM’s side, of course, we want the best,” said BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh when met by the media at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) today.

The governing body is also prepared to consider an increase in the package if Pearly-Thinaah achieve key performance indicators (KPIs) across three tournaments, beginning with the Japan Open from July 15 to 20, followed by the China Open from July 22 to 27, before the World Championships in Paris from August 25 to 31.

Previously, Berita Harian reported that the pair’s future with the national team had been confirmed after they reached an agreement to sign a new contract with BAM, allowing them to remain until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The negotiations have been finalised, and the pair are expected to sign the contract this weekend before departing for the Japan Open.

Earlier, their future was in question after they had not signed a new contract despite the previous one ending in December last year, sparking speculation that Pearly-Thinaah would turn professional.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was previously reported saying the contract issue would be resolved before the pair left for Japan.

In their last four tournaments, Pearly-Thinaah showed strong form by winning the Thailand Open, finishing runners-up at the Indonesia Open, reaching the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters, and the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open.

Datuk Kenny Goh declined to provide further details regarding the matter, instead asking all parties to wait for BAM’s official announcement.

“Wait... the president (Tengku Zafrul) already said that there are a few days left before the Japan Open. Like what the president said the other day, their discussions were very positive. That’s all I can say,” he said.