KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has expressed readiness to support independent shuttler Lee Zii Jia, following a string of troubling images he posted on Instagram.

Zii Jia raised concern among fans five days ago after uploading cryptic pictures, including one of a stitched-up figure holding a bloodstained needle — prompting speculation about the 27-year-old’s mental well-being.

While the National Sports Council (NSC) said they had contacted Team LZJ and found no signs of mental or personal issues, BAM secretary-general Kenny Goh told English daily The Star that the national body remained open to offering assistance.

“As the badminton governing body in Malaysia, we are concerned about all players,” Kenny was quoted as saying today at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

“We know that many have contacted Zii Jia to ask about his posts, including the NSC. If Zii Jia needs help and support, we are willing to help him — if we have the expertise.”

Zii Jia has endured a tough year, competing only in the Orleans Masters and All-England in March after suffering an ankle injury last December.

He has also withdrawn from the upcoming Japan Open from July 15-20, with no clear timeline for his return to competitive action.