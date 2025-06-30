LOS ANGELES, June 30 — French striker Olivier Giroud is set to join Ligue 1 side Lille after leaving Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

The 38-year-old, who is France’s all-time top scorer with 57 goals, played for Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan before joining LAFC last year and helped them win their first Open Cup title with a goal in the final in September.

LAFC announced Giroud’s departure last week, midway through the MLS season.

“I think this club (Lille) ticks a lot of boxes for me and my family,” Giroud, who has retired from international football, told reporters on Sunday after playing his last match for LAFC, a 1-0 league loss to Vancouver Whitecaps.

“I am excited because we will also play (in the) Europa League, and it’s very positive. It’s a big club in France, Lille. Top five.” — Reuters