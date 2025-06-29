KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Former hockey player and national Olympian Muhammad Khairy Nunis Abdullah or Kevin Christopher Nunis passed away yesterday at the age of 65.

This was confirmed by his son Muhammad Karl Iskandar Nunis who said his father breathed his last at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) this evening, after several months of treatment for a blood infection.

“Our father returned to Rahmatullah at 6.46 pm this evening at HKL,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Muhammad Karl, who is also a sports journalist at a pay television company, said his late father would be bathed and prayed over at Surau Sillaturrahim, Taman Segambut SPPK here at 8 am today.

Meanwhile, National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the passing of the late Muhammad Khairy Nunis was a great loss to the national sports arena.

“The deceased had brought glory to the country, and he had endured quite a while due to his illness,” he said.

Earlier, Yakeb in a post on social media said Muhammad Khairy Nunis was admitted to HKL on May 21 following his health condition deteriorating due to a bacterial infection in the blood.

Muhammad Khairy Nunis was a national hockey player who competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and also represented the country at the Asian Games in India (1982) and South Korea (1986).

After his retirement as a national athlete in 1989, the Negeri Sembilan native continued his career as a coach for Terengganu and Pahang and was an assistant coach for the national junior squad in 1994. — Bernama