ALGIERS, June 23 — Three people were killed and 81 injured in a stampede among supporters of Algerian football club MCA in Algiers, authorities said Sunday.

A previous toll after the supporters fell from the upper stands on Saturday said only one had died and 11 were injured.

“Three deaths have been recorded,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding that hospitals in the capital had admitted 81 injured people.

Crowned Algerian champion for the second consecutive year and the ninth time in its history, the celebrations of the Mouloudia Club d’Alger (MCA) turned to mourning.

According to the sports website La Gazette du Fennec, a security barrier collapsed, resulting in many fans falling onto the lower level.

The Stade du 5 Juillet was packed as reigning champions MCA drew 0-0 against NC Magra.

As a result of the tragedy, the national football league decided to cancel the official trophy presentation ceremony. — AFP