SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 — United States coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his decision to omit Christian Pulisic from recent friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland yesterday, saying he alone was responsible for choosing his squad.

AC Milan star Pulisic has been at the center of a simmering controversy over his request to be excused from US duty in the Concacaf Gold Cup, which kicked off yesterday.

Former US international players including Landon Donovan have criticised Pulisic’s decision, questioning his commitment to representing the United States.

Pulisic hit back at his critics on Thursday, revealing that while he had asked to skip the Gold Cup, he had been willing to play in the warm-up games — only to be denied by Pochettino.

The winger said that he had accepted Pochettino’s decision but did not “understand” it.

Asked about his decision to leave out Pulisic yesterday, Pochettino said it was not for players to pick and choose which games they wanted to play in.

“He explained why he only wanted to be involved in two games,” Pochettino said of Pulisic. “And I respect and I understand him. I understand him. But I don’t need for him to understand our decision. Because my position is, I am 53 with a lot of experience in football.”

“If he performs well and he is the best, it’s normal he’s going to have a place in the national team.

“It’s not because a player [is saying]: ‘I want to play.’ ‘I want this.’ ‘I want that.’ I signed my contract with the federation and I am the head coach — I am not a mannequin.”

The USA open their Gold Cup campaign against Trinidad and Tobago today. — AFP